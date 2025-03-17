William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 533,788 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 533,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,958,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Flutter Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLUT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $237.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.74 and a 200 day moving average of $252.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,078.13.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

