Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 5,900 ($76.27) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.
Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance
LON WPM traded up GBX 88.16 ($1.14) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 5,808.16 ($75.08). 3,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,148.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,924.90. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 3,293 ($42.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,864.64 ($75.81). The company has a market cap of £32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.70.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Consumers Are Cutting Back, But These 3 Stocks Will Stay Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.