Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 5,900 ($76.27) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

LON WPM traded up GBX 88.16 ($1.14) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 5,808.16 ($75.08). 3,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,148.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,924.90. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 3,293 ($42.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,864.64 ($75.81). The company has a market cap of £32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.70.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

