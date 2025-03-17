Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WDI stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Get Western Asset Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.