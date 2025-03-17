Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of WDI stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.84.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%.
