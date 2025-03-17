Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mosaic (MOS)

Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2025 – Mosaic is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

3/3/2025 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.52. 4,553,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,834. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after buying an additional 986,812 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after buying an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 73,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

