Wealth Architects LLC Sells 1,747 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intel by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.