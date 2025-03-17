Wealth Architects LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after buying an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $439,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,588 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

