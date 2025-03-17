Wealth Architects LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 288.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 61,288 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 89,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 361.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

