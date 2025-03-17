Wealth Architects LLC Buys 495 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 545.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,340,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 19,052.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in RTX by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 993,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $130.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This trade represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

