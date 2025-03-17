Wealth Architects LLC Buys 166,143 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,143 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

