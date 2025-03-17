Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 1,424 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $18,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 566.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 36,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $117.47 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $123.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

