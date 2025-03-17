Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 1411816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.36).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Warehouse REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £445.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.54.

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

