Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vulcan Materials worth $45,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $811,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $15,719,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 284.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $231.70 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.74.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

