Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 674045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price target on Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.95.

In other Vizsla Silver news, Senior Officer Jesus Velador-Beltran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

