Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 674045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price target on Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZLA
Vizsla Silver Stock Up 1.9 %
Insider Transactions at Vizsla Silver
In other Vizsla Silver news, Senior Officer Jesus Velador-Beltran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00.
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vizsla Silver
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.