VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 51,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 43,953 shares.The stock last traded at $78.84 and had previously closed at $76.56.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $791.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.15.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.1147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:USVM Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

