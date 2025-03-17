Vestcor Inc Sells 32,508 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,508 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:MTG opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.