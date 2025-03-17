Vestcor Inc Purchases 1,599 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in NiSource by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.14%.

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

