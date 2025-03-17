Vestcor Inc Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,670,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $64.83 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

