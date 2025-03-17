Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.45 and last traded at $88.93. Approximately 2,360,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,729,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.10. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.