Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $2.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. Veritone has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Veritone by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 92,150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 514.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Veritone by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

