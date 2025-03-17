Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 416,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vast Renewables stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Vast Renewables at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vast Renewables alerts:

Vast Renewables Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTE opened at $0.51 on Monday. Vast Renewables has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Vast Renewables Company Profile

Vast Renewables Ltd. is a renewable energy company, which develops concentrated solar thermal power (CSP) energy systems, dispatchable power, and heat and green fuels. Its projects include Utility-Scale Reference Plant, Solar Methanol Demonstration Plant, Hybrid Commercial Plant, and Battery Energy Storage System.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.