Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $187.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.58 and its 200-day moving average is $201.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
