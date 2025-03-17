Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 54.6% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,933,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,721,000 after purchasing an additional 317,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

