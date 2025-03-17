Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,748,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,541,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,503 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.