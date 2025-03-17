Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,907,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,874,155 shares.The stock last traded at $82.43 and had previously closed at $82.03.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

