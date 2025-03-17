Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,907,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,874,155 shares.The stock last traded at $82.43 and had previously closed at $82.03.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
