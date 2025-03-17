Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,449 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 837,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,990,000 after buying an additional 134,638 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,368,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 327,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.98 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

