Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17,699.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,067,000 after purchasing an additional 524,437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,482,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,374,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,704,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VAW opened at $190.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.29. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $215.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

