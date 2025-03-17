Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $258.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $226.62 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.73.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

