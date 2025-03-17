Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.03 and last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 1791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.94.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.02.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.9647 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

