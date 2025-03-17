Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.03 and last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 1791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.94.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.02.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.9647 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Disney Stock: 4 Key Metrics Validating Its Comeback
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Resilient Investing: 3 Stocks Built to Weather Market Volatility
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Gold Breaks $3,000: What’s Driving the Rally and How to Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.