Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.08 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The company has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

