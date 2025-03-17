VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.32 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 1962863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

