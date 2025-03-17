Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.34% of Valuence Merger Corp. I worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMCA opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Get Valuence Merger Corp. I alerts:

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

(Free Report)

See Also

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.