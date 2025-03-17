Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.34% of Valuence Merger Corp. I worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VMCA opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $11.79.
About Valuence Merger Corp. I
