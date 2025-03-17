Valued Retirements Inc. Purchases 714 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valued Retirements Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

