Valued Retirements Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.0% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,956,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RSP opened at $172.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

