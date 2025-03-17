Valued Retirements Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Valued Retirements Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 57.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown Castle from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.12.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $103.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.32. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

