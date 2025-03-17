Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Short Interest Update

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 357,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 658,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.13. 216,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,472. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $225.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ThinkEquity raised shares of Valens Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 347.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 168,736 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

