United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Raised by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 35,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $73.67 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Melius Research raised United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.95.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

