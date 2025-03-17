Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Up 32.8% in February

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ultralife Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ultralife by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ultralife by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 447,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.