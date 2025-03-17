UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 42.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UGI by 35.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 318,655 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in UGI by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 130,407 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

