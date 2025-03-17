Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Short Interest Down 33.8% in February

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 566,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $15.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 220,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

