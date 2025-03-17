Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Short Interest Down 33.8% in February

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 566,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Trinity Capital Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $15.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TRIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
