Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Trimble worth $48,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

