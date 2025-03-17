Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 13,088 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 8,163 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Stock Performance

NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.97. 2,686,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Oscar Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.