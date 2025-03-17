Top Retail Stocks To Consider – March 17th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that operate retail businesses, selling products or services directly to consumers. These stocks are often influenced by seasonal trends, consumer purchasing behavior, and overall economic conditions, making them a key indicator of the health of the consumer market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $12.06 on Monday, reaching $237.92. The company had a trading volume of 77,602,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,548,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.27 billion, a PE ratio of 116.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,611,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,943,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.82. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $197.59. 26,333,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,132,330. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.65 and a 200-day moving average of $207.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,758,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,871,795. The company has a market capitalization of $351.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $148.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Microsoft stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $390.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,356,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,039,215. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $376.91 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $7.33 on Monday, hitting $521.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,130. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.90. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $522.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $87.83. 13,695,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,822,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

