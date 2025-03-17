Top Hydrogen Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 17th

Exxon Mobil, BP, Linde, Shell, and Air Products and Chemicals are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, storage, and application of hydrogen as an alternative energy source. These companies may focus on hydrogen fuel technology, fuel cells, and related infrastructure, playing a key role in the emerging clean energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,259,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,840,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $495.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,581,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,920,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. BP has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $459.06. 442,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.66 and a 200-day moving average of $454.78. Linde has a 12 month low of $410.69 and a 12 month high of $487.49.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.02. 2,354,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $212.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. Shell has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

APD traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.55. The stock had a trading volume of 452,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $227.53 and a one year high of $341.14.

