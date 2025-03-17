Top Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – March 16th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and NWTN are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that produce or support renewable energy, such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. These stocks represent investments in businesses that prioritize environmentally sustainable practices and innovation in clean technology to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. 2,718,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,791. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 287,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,058. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $417.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,938. NWTN has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

Read More