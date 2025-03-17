Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 26,040 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after buying an additional 1,018,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

