Tidemark LLC Sells 202 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tidemark LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.17 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.