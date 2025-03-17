Tidemark LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of BATS VFMF opened at $125.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.85. The stock has a market cap of $327.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $117.60 and a 12 month high of $142.19.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard US Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.41.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.