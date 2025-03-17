Thumzup Media Co. (NASDAQ:TZUP) Director Purchases $14,440.00 in Stock

Thumzup Media Co. (NASDAQ:TZUP – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Haag bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $14,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 299,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,696.79. This represents a 1.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thumzup Media Stock Performance

TZUP opened at $3.70 on Monday. Thumzup Media Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28.

Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Thumzup Media

About Thumzup Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thumzup Media stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thumzup Media Co. ( NASDAQ:TZUP Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Thumzup Media as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.

