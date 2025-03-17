Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Up 36.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) were up 36.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). Approximately 2,498,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,474,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

