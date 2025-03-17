The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,282 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

